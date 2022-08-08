 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gail (India) target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Gail at Rs 160/share based on SoTP method.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Graphite India - 080822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #GAIL India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.