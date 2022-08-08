English
    Buy Gail (India) target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    August 08, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


    Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Gail at Rs 160/share based on SoTP method.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:51 pm
