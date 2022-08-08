Buy Gail (India) target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)
Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Gail at Rs 160/share based on SoTP method.
