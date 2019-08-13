Buy GAIL India; target of Rs 154: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on GAIL India

1QFY20 EBITDA was flat YoY at INR22.6b (in-line), led by better marketing segment performance, while petchem continued its poor performance. Depreciation was higher by 7% YoY, which was offset by lower interest cost (-46% YoY) and higher other income (+26% YoY). PAT stood in line with est. at INR12.9b (+2% YoY, -11% QoQ).

Outlook

Valuing the stock at 8x FY21 adj. EPS of INR14.1, and adding contribution from the investment, we arrive at target price of INR154 (implying upside of ~24%).

