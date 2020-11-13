Buy GAIL (India): target of Rs 124: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on GAIL (India)

GAIL’s Q2FY21 operating profit at Rs. 1,338 crore (down 14.4% y-o-y; up 2.1x q-o-q), was above street estimate but below our estimate of Rs. 1,753 crore. The miss versus our estimate was due to EBITDA loss of Rs. 335 crore in gas marketing business. PAT at Rs. 1,240 crore (up 16.5% y-o-y) was above our estimate, given higher other income and lower tax rate. Strong volume recovery across the segment with 18% q-o-q rise in gas transmission volume to 106mmscmd, gas marketing volume at 89mmscmd (up 9% q-o-q), petchem utilisation at 100%, and a 12.1% q-o-q increase in LPG-LHC sales volume. Current gas transmission volumes above FY2020 level of 108 mmscmd, strong revival in the petchem segment, and likely higher gas demand (estimated at 11 mmscmd) from domestic fetiliser plants would aid earnings recovery over FY2022E-FY2023E.

Outlook

GAIL is trading at an attractive valuation of 4.7x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA (48% discount to historical average EV/EBITDA multiple) and offers healthy dividend yield of ~6%. Hence, we recommend Buy on GAIL with a PT of Rs. 124.

