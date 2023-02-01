Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 123: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)

We cut our FY23/24/25E earnings estimate by 34%/2%/+5% to build in 1) inventory loss of Rs11bn 2) lower gas transmission volume to 111mmscmd, due to lack of Gazprom volumes (9mmscmd) and 3) lower gas trading of Rs19bn/5bn/4bn, partly compensated by higher transmission tariffs of 20%. GAIL reported disappointing results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs2.6bn (- 85.2%QoQ; PLe Rs14.8bn) and Rs2.5bn (-84.0%QoQ; PLe Rs9.7bn.



Outlook

However, availability of 0.5MTPA US LNG volumes along with softening LNG prices of $20/mmbtu and likely higher pipeline tariffs will drive earnings, in our view. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs123 (Rs120 earlier) based on 7x EV/E FY24.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. GAIL (India) - 31 -01-2023 - khan

Broker Research