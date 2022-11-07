English
    Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 120: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on GAIL (India)


    We maintain our earnings. GAIL reported lower than expected results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs17.6bn (-59.6%QoQ; PLe Rs21.4bn) and Rs15.4bn (- 47.3%QoQ; PLe Rs14.8bn), due to weak segment businesses. Lower volumes and margins hit Q2 operational performance, however higher other income of Rs8bn supported PAT. Non receipt of Gazprom volumes (~18% of contracted volumes) remains a concern. Drop in US Henry Hub prices to $4.6/mmbtu vs Q2 levels of $8/mmbtu will help margins despite drop in spot LNG prices to $25/mmbtu vs $40/mmbtu in previous quarter.


    Outlook


    We believe commissioning of new pipelines over next one year will augment volumes and profits. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs120 based on 7x EV/E FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 7, 2022 08:47 pm