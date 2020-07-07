App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 119: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on GAIL (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 119 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

Geojit's research report on GAIL (India)


Q4FY20 standalone revenue declined 5.4% YoY to Rs. 17,755cr, impacted by weaker pricing and nationwide lockdown. EBITDA rose 47.0% YoY to Rs. 2,475cr, along with expansion of EBITDA margin by 497bps YoY to 13.9%. EBITDA growth was majorly driven by lower operating costs. Reported PAT grew 168.9% YoY to Rs. 3,018cr, further helped by deferred tax reversal of Rs. 1,588cr. We expect commodity price and economy revival post lockdown to pick up along with the withdrawal of claim by DoT.



Outlook


Given current upside potential, we upgrade our rating to BUY on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 119 based on SOTP valuation.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Buy #GAIL India #Geojit #Recommendations

