Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

Feb 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Gail at Rs 115/share based on SoTP method.

