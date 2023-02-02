Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.



Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Gail at Rs 115/share based on SoTP method.

