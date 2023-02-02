English
    Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gail (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated February 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

    Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.


    Outlook

    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Gail at Rs 115/share based on SoTP method.