Buy GAIL (India); Target Of Rs 108: Geojit

Geojit's research report on GAIL (India)

Q2FY21 standalone revenue grew 12.9% QoQ to Rs. 13,644cr primarily due to improved physical performance & increase in petrochemical prices, partially offset by slight reduction in imported gas & LHC prices. EBITDA margin expanded 465bps QoQ (110bps YoY) mainly on account of higher price realization. PAT increased to Rs. 1,240cr (vs. Rs. 256cr in Q1FY21). Considering that the petrochemicals business is back to optimal levels & improvement in natural gas demand, the outlook remains positive.

108

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs.108 based on SOTP valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.