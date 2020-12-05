PlusFinancial Times
Buy GAIL (India); Target Of Rs 108: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on GAIL (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated November 18, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on GAIL (India)


Q2FY21 standalone revenue grew 12.9% QoQ to Rs. 13,644cr primarily due to improved physical performance & increase in petrochemical prices, partially offset by slight reduction in imported gas & LHC prices. EBITDA margin expanded 465bps QoQ (110bps YoY) mainly on account of higher price realization. PAT increased to Rs. 1,240cr (vs. Rs. 256cr in Q1FY21). Considering that the petrochemicals business is back to optimal levels & improvement in natural gas demand, the outlook remains positive.
108


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs.108 based on SOTP valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #GAIL India #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:55 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.