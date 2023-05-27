Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 217: Sharekhan

buy

Management has guided for EBITDA margin expansion in FY24 and aspiring for double digit margin in long term. Along with organic growth plans, the company is continuing to look for a suitable inorganic growth opportunity. Stock trades at a P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY25E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gabriel India Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.217, owing to strong brand equity, market share expansions, focus on profitability and its inorganic growth strategies.

