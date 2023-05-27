English
    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 217: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 27, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

    Management has guided for EBITDA margin expansion in FY24 and aspiring for double digit margin in long term. Along with organic growth plans, the company is continuing to look for a suitable inorganic growth opportunity. Stock trades at a P/E multiple of 11.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY25E estimates.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Gabriel India Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.217, owing to strong brand equity, market share expansions, focus on profitability and its inorganic growth strategies.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

