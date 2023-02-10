Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 217: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

Management expects operating performance to improve in Q4FY2023 compared to Q3FY2023, led by a q-o-q increase in vehicle production. Gabriel’s dominant position in the suspension segment is expected to remain intact, aided by its strong relationship with OEMs and brand recall in the aftermarket. The company is aiming for an inorganic growth path to expand its customer base and product bandwidth.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 217, factoring in robust automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from the adoption of EVs in India, and attractive valuations.

