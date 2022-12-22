Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 217: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

The management remained positive on growth prospect, led by its increasing market share with its EV clients and first-mover advantage of developing EV suspension products that have are light in weight, noise reduction, and enhanced automation properties. Gabriel’s dominant position in suspension components is expected to remain intact, aided by its strong relationship with OEMs and brand recall in the aftermarket. Gabriel’s earnings are set to report a 42.8% CAGR over FY2022E-FY2024E, driven by an 18.3% revenue CAGR and a 220-bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 8.5% in FY2024E from 6.3% in FY2022. The stock trades at attractive valuations of 12.2x P/E multiple and 7.1x EV/EBITDA multiple its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged PT of Rs.217, factoring in robust automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from the adoption of EVs in India and attractive valuations.

