    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated September 08, 2022.

    September 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gabriel India


    Gabriel India (GIL) is a global top-10 shock absorber manufacturer serving 2-W, 3-W, PV, CV, railway and aftermarket segments. FY22 revenue mix – ~65% 2-W, 3-W, ~22% PV, ~13% CV & railways • FY22 market share – 25% in 2-W, 3-W, 23% in PV, 85% in CV & railways.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock amid EV proof product profile; healthy growth prospects, strong capital efficiency and debt free b/s. Revising our estimates, we now value GIL at 18x P/E on FY24E for a revised target price of Rs 205/share (earlier target price Rs 170).

    At 11:25 hrs Gabriel India was quoting at Rs 166.90, up Rs 0.70, or 0.42 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 170.10 and an intraday low of Rs 166.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,001 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 76,150 shares, a decrease of -84.24 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.98 percent or Rs 3.35 at Rs 166.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 171.80 and 52-week low Rs 102.45 on 05 September, 2022 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.85 percent below its 52-week high and 62.91 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,397.42 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 9, 2022 11:36 am
