you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gabriel India: target of Rs 173: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 173 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

Broker Research
December 17, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India


EV remains the key growth driver for Gabriel, as its key clients getting geared up for EV product development and new product launches. Gabriel’s earnings are set to report a 52.9% CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by a 17.3% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 250 bps rise in EBITDA margins. The stock trades at attractive P/E multiple of 15.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.4x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged revised PT of Rs. 173, factoring in a recovery in automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from adoption of e-2Ws in India and comfortable valuation multiples.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gabriel India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:31 pm

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

