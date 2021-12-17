Buy Gabriel India: target of Rs 173: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

EV remains the key growth driver for Gabriel, as its key clients getting geared up for EV product development and new product launches. Gabriel’s earnings are set to report a 52.9% CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by a 17.3% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 250 bps rise in EBITDA margins. The stock trades at attractive P/E multiple of 15.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.4x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged revised PT of Rs. 173, factoring in a recovery in automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from adoption of e-2Ws in India and comfortable valuation multiples.

