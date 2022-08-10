Buy Gabriel India target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gabriel India
Gabriel India (GIL) is a global top-10 shock absorber manufacturer serving 2-W, 3-W, PV, CV, railway and aftermarket segments. FY22 revenue mix – ~65% 2-W, 3-W, ~22% PV, ~13% CV & railways • FY22 market share – 25% in 2-W, 3-W, 23% in PV, 85% in CV & railways • On-boarded EV players in 2-W, 3-W space and sole supplier for Ola Electric.
Outlook
We retain BUY rating on the stock amid EV immune product profile, prominent EV OEMs on-board and presence in SUV segment (Grand Vitara, New Brezza at Maruti; XUV700, New Thar at M&M among others). Upgrading our estimates, we now value GIL at 15x P/E on FY24E for a revised target price of Rs 170/share (earlier target price Rs140).
