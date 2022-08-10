English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gabriel India target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Gabriel India


    Gabriel India (GIL) is a global top-10 shock absorber manufacturer serving 2-W, 3-W, PV, CV, railway and aftermarket segments. FY22 revenue mix – ~65% 2-W, 3-W, ~22% PV, ~13% CV & railways • FY22 market share – 25% in 2-W, 3-W, 23% in PV, 85% in CV & railways • On-boarded EV players in 2-W, 3-W space and sole supplier for Ola Electric.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the stock amid EV immune product profile, prominent EV OEMs on-board and presence in SUV segment (Grand Vitara, New Brezza at Maruti; XUV700, New Thar at M&M among others). Upgrading our estimates, we now value GIL at 15x P/E on FY24E for a revised target price of Rs 170/share (earlier target price Rs140).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gabriel India - 090822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gabriel India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.