Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 169: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

Q1FY23 results were above expectations, led by 120bps higher than expected expansion in EBITDA margin at 7.1%. EV remains the key growth driver for Gabriel, as its key clients are getting geared up for EV product development and new product launches. Gabriel’s earnings are set to report a 39.3% CAGR over FY22E-FY24E, driven by a 17% revenue CAGR and a 220-bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 8.5% in FY24E from 6.3% in FY22.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Gabriel India Limited’s (Gabriel’s) with a revised PT of Rs.169, factoring in robust automotive demand, its preparedness to benefit from the adoption of EVs in India and comfortable valuations. Stock trade at P/E multiple of 11.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.6x its FY24E estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gabriel India - 090822 - khan