 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 161: Anand Rathi

Broker Research
Aug 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

Anand Rathi's research report on Gabriel India

Launches in the automobile sector propelled Gabriel India’s strong Q1 revenue. It continued to improve market share with key customers in 2- and 4-wheelers and commercial vehicles. In the automobile sector, launches and programs are expected before the festival season, a good augury of long-term growth. With volumes picking up, we expect good revenue growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs161 (14x FY24e)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gabriel India - 100822 - anand

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Gabriel India #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.