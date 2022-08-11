English
    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 161: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Gabriel India


    Launches in the automobile sector propelled Gabriel India’s strong Q1 revenue. It continued to improve market share with key customers in 2- and 4-wheelers and commercial vehicles. In the automobile sector, launches and programs are expected before the festival season, a good augury of long-term growth. With volumes picking up, we expect good revenue growth.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs161 (14x FY24e)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Gabriel India #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
