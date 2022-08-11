Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 161: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Gabriel India

Launches in the automobile sector propelled Gabriel India’s strong Q1 revenue. It continued to improve market share with key customers in 2- and 4-wheelers and commercial vehicles. In the automobile sector, launches and programs are expected before the festival season, a good augury of long-term growth. With volumes picking up, we expect good revenue growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs161 (14x FY24e)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gabriel India - 100822 - anand