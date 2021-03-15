English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gabriel India: target of Rs 160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated March 12, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India


Gabriel is well-positioned to gain from the government’s push on rapid adoption of EVs, especially in 2W and 3W segments, where it is developing products with leading players. Net earnings set to clock a 55.2% CAGR over FY21E-23E, driven by an 18% CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 270 bps rise in EBITDA margins. Stock trades at attractive P/E multiple of 13.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.1x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We re-initiate our coverage on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with Buy rating and a PT of Rs. 160 owing to its leadership position and brand recall in the suspension components segment; company would also benefit from rising automotive demand.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gabriel India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.