Buy Gabriel India: target of Rs 160: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Gabriel India

Q4FY2021 results were strong, aided by EBITDA margin expansion despite the sharp rise input cost. Net earnings are set to report a 52.9% CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by a 17.3% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 250 bps rise in EBITDA margin. The stock trades at attractive P/E multiple of 14x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Gabriel India Limited (Gabriel) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 160, factoring in recovery of automotive demand after wave-2 of COVID recedes and its preparedness to benefit from adoption of e-2W in India.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More