you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gabriel India ; target of Rs 150: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Gabriel India


Gabriel India Ltd (GIL) is one of the leading manufacturers of ride control products viz shock absorbers, front forks and struts having a market share of 25 % in two wheelers & cars and 75% in trucks. Strong outlook on auto coupled with GILs leadership position will help to reap robust OEM revenue (83% current mix) going forward. • Revenue share from 2W segment to improve 200bps to 58% by FY20 supported by new client addition and order wins. Operating margin to improve by 120 bps over FY1 8 - 20E to 10.5% led by volume growth, operating leverage & superior product mix. Revenue/PAT to grow at 1 5 %/2 4 % CAGR over FY18E - 20E factoring 14% industry growth & capacity expansion in line with new prospects.


Outlook


Given strong outlook in the domestic auto market and excellent fundamentals wi ll gear up for a smooth ride. We initiate coverage on GIL with BUY rating & value at a P/E of 1 5 x on FY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Buy #Gabriel India #Geojit #Recommendations

