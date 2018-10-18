Buy Gabriel India ; target of Rs 150: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Gabriel India

Gabriel India Ltd (GIL) is one of the leading manufacturers of ride control products viz shock absorbers, front forks and struts having a market share of 25 % in two wheelers & cars and 75% in trucks. Strong outlook on auto coupled with GILs leadership position will help to reap robust OEM revenue (83% current mix) going forward. • Revenue share from 2W segment to improve 200bps to 58% by FY20 supported by new client addition and order wins. Operating margin to improve by 120 bps over FY1 8 - 20E to 10.5% led by volume growth, operating leverage & superior product mix. Revenue/PAT to grow at 1 5 %/2 4 % CAGR over FY18E - 20E factoring 14% industry growth & capacity expansion in line with new prospects.

Outlook

Given strong outlook in the domestic auto market and excellent fundamentals wi ll gear up for a smooth ride. We initiate coverage on GIL with BUY rating & value at a P/E of 1 5 x on FY20E EPS.

