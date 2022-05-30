 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 30, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gabriel India

Gabriel India (GIL) is a global top-10 shock absorber manufacturer serving 2-W, 3-W, PV, CV, railway and aftermarket segments. FY22 revenue mix – ~65% 2-W, 3-W, ~22% PV, ~13% CV & railways • FY22 market share – 25% in 2-W, 3-W, 23% in PV, 85% in CV & railways • On-boarded EV players in 2-W, 3-W space & is sole supplier for Ola Electric.

Outlook

We retain BUY; EV proof product profile & prominent EV OEMs on-board. Rolling over our valuations, we now value GIL at 15x P/E on FY24E for a revised target price of Rs 140/share (earlier target price Rs 170).

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gabriel India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 30, 2022 04:14 pm
