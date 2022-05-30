English
    Buy Gabriel India; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gabriel India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gabriel India


    Gabriel India (GIL) is a global top-10 shock absorber manufacturer serving 2-W, 3-W, PV, CV, railway and aftermarket segments. FY22 revenue mix – ~65% 2-W, 3-W, ~22% PV, ~13% CV & railways • FY22 market share – 25% in 2-W, 3-W, 23% in PV, 85% in CV & railways • On-boarded EV players in 2-W, 3-W space & is sole supplier for Ola Electric.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY; EV proof product profile & prominent EV OEMs on-board. Rolling over our valuations, we now value GIL at 15x P/E on FY24E for a revised target price of Rs 140/share (earlier target price Rs 170).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Gabriel India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 04:14 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.