Buy G R Infraproject; target of Rs 2083: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on G R Infraproject has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2083 in its research report dated December 06, 2021.

Broker Research
December 07, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on G R Infraproject


G R Infraprojects (GRIL) is a premier EPC company with a dominant presence in the roads segment. It has been an arduous journey with many milestones, whose financial imprint is clear: a CAGR of about 30% each in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY11–21, best-in-class working capital cycle, low leverage (~0.2x) and high RoEs (20%-plus). Our bullish view on GRIL is built on its road map—segmental diversification and strong cash flow. While a large base will moderate revenue/PAT CAGR to 14%/12% over FY21–24E (FY21 EBITDA included ~INR2.1bn bonus) with RoEs in high teens, GRIL has miles to cover still.


Outlook


Initiate at ‘BUY’ with an SoTP-based TP of INR2,083. Watch out for pace of segmental diversification.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #G R Infraproject #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2021 02:29 pm

