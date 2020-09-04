Buy G G Engineering; target of Rs 90: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on G G Engineering

At 90%, India recycles one of the highest percentages of PET waste in the world, which is more than many advanced economies such as Europe and Japan. Increasing adoption of products made from PET waste will drive demand for PET recycling solutions. Growing consumption of packaged food and beverages will ensure adequate PET waste supply for players in the recycling value chain. India is one of the top five global markets for packaged food and the second largest in Asia. Partnership with Panasonic and future collaboration opportunities will drive advertising revenue from RVM kiosks. Revival of industrial/commercial activities and capex will drive demand for air-conditioner components.

Outlook

The strong growth and increasing contribution from advertising will generate operating leverage, leading to margin expansion and solid gains in ROCE and ROE. Basis the robust earnings growth forecast, the GGE stock trades at an attractive forward P/E level of 10.6x FY22E EPS. Valuing at 15.0x FY22E EPS, our target price of Rs 90 informs a BUY rating with an upside potential of 42%.

