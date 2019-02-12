Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Retail; target of Rs 576: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Future Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 576 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Future Retail


We cut FY19 EPS estimates by 13% and that of FY20 and FY21 by 3-3.5% factoring in higher interest burden and lower other income. 3Q results are encouraging with 1) Big Bazaar SSG at 10.1% (14th quarter of almost double digit SSG), 2) Hypercity turning EBIDTA positive at 3.6% (-6.7% in 2Q) and 51% Easyday stores achieving positive EBIDTA. FRL aims to use the current equity infusion (Rs20bn, received from sale of stake in Future Generali, Sketchers and FLFL) and upside from stake sale by Bharti and Heritage (~Rs10.5bn, Rs5.25bn already received) to acquire store infrastructure from FEL over next 18 months. While this will abolish the lease rentals (3.7% of sales) by FY21 and incraese EPS by 10%, we estimate it to impact ROE by 100-150bps.


Outlook


We estimate 18.3% PAT CAGR (33.8% PBT CAGR) over FY18-21 and value the stock at Rs595 based on 30xDec20EPS (Earlier Rs.604 on 30xSeptFY20 EPS, due to higehr tax rate in FY21). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #Future Retail #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.