you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Lifestyle Fashions; target of Rs 575: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Future Lifestyle Fashions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Future Lifestyle Fashions


Pre-Ind-AS 116 EBITDA up 13% YoY: On a pre-Ind-AS 116 basis, FLFL reported an in-line performance in 1QFY20. Revenue rose by a healthy 17% YoY, driven by 23% YoY growth in Brand Factory. EBITDA grew 13% YoY, with the margin contracting 30bp YoY to 8.7% due to higher SG&A. PAT declined 15% YoY to INR313m; the decline was higher at 26% YoY to INR274m (16% miss) including the loss of INR39m from associates/JVs. On an Ind-AS 116 basis, revenue was up 17% YoY and PAT excluding associates/JVs was down 23% YoY to INR284m. SSSG moderated to 5% YoY in 1QFY20 from 8% YoY in 1QFY19 and 9% QoQ in 4QFY19. Brand Factory SSSG moderated from double-digit in FY19 to 2.5% in the quarter. Central reported better SSSG of 7% compared to the same period last year. For FY20, we estimate SSSG of 6%/8% at Central/Brand Factory.


Outlook


We adjust our target price and EV/EBITDA multiple based on Ind-AS 116 workings. Subsequently, we assign 7.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21 EBITDA of INR14.3b to arrive at a target price of INR575 (prior: INR585). At our TP, it is valued at an implied P/E of 41x on FY21, in line with the three-year average P/E multiple. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Buy #Future Lifestyle Fashions #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

