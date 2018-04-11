Buy Future Consumer; target of Rs 77: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Future Consumer

Future Consumer (FCL), within just five years, has made its mark in the branded FMCG market. Through its differentiated offerings, the company is not only expanding existing categories, but also launching innovative products in emerging categories. This, along with prudent pricing strategy, ensures higher wallet share of consumers. Moreover, FCL has efficiently leveraged group company Future Retail’s (FRL) retail muscle— 879 stores—giving it competitive edge.

Outlook

We also expect the company to turn profitable from FY19, FCF positive from FY20 and generate RoE of 12.9% by FY20 (negative for 9mFY18). Though we believe FY20 EBITDA margins (4.2%) and RoE (12.9%) are modest, they entail significant long-term upside. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY/SO’ and DCF-based TP of INR77 (implied ~2.5x FY20E EV/Sales).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.