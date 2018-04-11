App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 11, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Consumer; target of Rs 77: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Future Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 77 in its research report dated April 10, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Future Consumer


Future Consumer (FCL), within just five years, has made its mark in the branded FMCG market. Through its differentiated offerings, the company is not only expanding existing categories, but also launching innovative products in emerging categories. This, along with prudent pricing strategy, ensures higher wallet share of consumers. Moreover, FCL has efficiently leveraged group company Future Retail’s (FRL) retail muscle— 879 stores—giving it competitive edge.

Outlook

We also expect the company to turn profitable from FY19, FCF positive from FY20 and generate RoE of 12.9% by FY20 (negative for 9mFY18). Though we believe FY20 EBITDA margins (4.2%) and RoE (12.9%) are modest, they entail significant long-term upside. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY/SO’ and DCF-based TP of INR77 (implied ~2.5x FY20E EV/Sales).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Future Consumer #Recommendations

