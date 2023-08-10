Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 390: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Fortis Healthcare

Fortis’s Q1 hospital EBITDA performance was disappointing (margins at 15.2% vs our estimate of 16.5% and Q4FY23’s 16.4%). New bed addition took a toll on margins of Mulund hospital (less than 10% vs 20-25% earlier) while seasonality at a few facilities led to a drop in overall occupancy to 64% vs 65% in Q1FY23 and 67% in Q4FY23. Q1 also saw a oneoff charge of INR 65mn (40bps impact). Diagnostics arm Agilus reported a strong 230bps YoY improvement in margins to 21.9%. Company has divested the Arcot road facility in Jul’23, which will likely reduce revenue growth by 1% though margins could improve by 70-80bps from Q2.

Outlook

We remain confident on prospects of hospital biz while IPO of Agilus will also likely unlock value. We raise FY24E/FY25E earnings by 2%/6%. Retain BUY with a higher TP of INR 390.

