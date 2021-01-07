MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 200: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Fortis Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated January 06, 2020.

Broker Research
January 07, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SPA Securities' report on Fortis Healthcare


Fortis Healthcare Limited, an IHH Healthcare Group Company, is the leading healthcare organisation in the country with 36 healthcare facilities, 3,700 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centres. Hospital business is well positioned to return to profitability with strong industry tail. Hospital capacity expansion of 1300 beds spread over the next five years with healthy utilization will post revenue growth of 6.5% in FY20-23 and EBITDA margin expansion to 16%. Diagnostic business is ripe for strong decadal growth as spend on preventive tests increases, organized players gaining market share. SRL offers a comprehensive range of investigations in pathology and imaging over 3,700 diagnostic tests, expected to grow revenue by 8% in FY22/23 along with 120 bps margin expansion by FY23.



Outlook


We initiate Fortis Healthcare with a BUY recommendation and a target price of INR 200, valuing hospital business at 17x of FY23 EV/EBITDA and diagnostic business at 35x of FY23 EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Fortis Healthcare #Recommendations #SPA Securities
first published: Jan 7, 2021 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.