Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 87: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions

Revenues from operations grew 2.4% QoQ to Rs 919.1 crore, above our 1.4% de-growth and Rs 885.1 crore estimate. Revenues in constant currency grew 1.1% sequentially At 13.9%, EBITDA margins contracted ~80 bps QoQ, above our 13.5% and 130 bps decline estimate. The better-than-expected margin was mainly on account of better-than-expected performance on the revenue front Reported PAT of Rs 88.6 crore was higher than our estimate of Rs 80.2 crore mainly on the back of better-than-expected operating performance.

Outlook

This, accompanied by an improved margin trajectory for FY19E, could lead to earnings growth of 13.5% CAGR in FY18-20E. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 per share (~14x FY20E EPS).

