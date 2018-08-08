App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 87: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Revenues from operations grew 2.4% QoQ to Rs 919.1 crore, above our 1.4% de-growth and Rs 885.1 crore estimate. Revenues in constant currency grew 1.1% sequentially At 13.9%, EBITDA margins contracted ~80 bps QoQ, above our 13.5% and 130 bps decline estimate. The better-than-expected margin was mainly on account of better-than-expected performance on the revenue front Reported PAT of Rs 88.6 crore was higher than our estimate of Rs 80.2 crore mainly on the back of better-than-expected operating performance.


Outlook


This, accompanied by an improved margin trajectory for FY19E, could lead to earnings growth of 13.5% CAGR in FY18-20E. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 per share (~14x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

