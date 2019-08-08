App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 57: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 57 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource Solutions (FSL) reported an in line quarterly performance with revenue growth of 1.3% QoQ to Rs 979.8 crore (vs. our expectation of Rs 977.8 crore estimate) and normalised EBITDA margins (without Ind-AS 116 impact) declining 30 bps to 14% (our estimate: 14%). Based on the positive outlook for BFSI, healthcare provider segment, collection segment and digital revenues, we expect accelerated growth for the next two years. Firstsource has appointed Vipul Khanna as MD and CEO of the company. Vipul was the Executive Vice President & Global Head of Cognizant Digital Operations and this would act as a positive for the company’s growth.


Outlook


However, positive qualitative commentary on deal pipeline, margin expansion story, healthy dividend yield (~4% in FY19) coupled with reasonable valuation (7.6x FY21E EPS) prompts us to maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 57/share (~9x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

