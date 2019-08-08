Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 57: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions

Firstsource Solutions (FSL) reported an in line quarterly performance with revenue growth of 1.3% QoQ to Rs 979.8 crore (vs. our expectation of Rs 977.8 crore estimate) and normalised EBITDA margins (without Ind-AS 116 impact) declining 30 bps to 14% (our estimate: 14%). Based on the positive outlook for BFSI, healthcare provider segment, collection segment and digital revenues, we expect accelerated growth for the next two years. Firstsource has appointed Vipul Khanna as MD and CEO of the company. Vipul was the Executive Vice President & Global Head of Cognizant Digital Operations and this would act as a positive for the company’s growth.

Outlook

However, positive qualitative commentary on deal pipeline, margin expansion story, healthy dividend yield (~4% in FY19) coupled with reasonable valuation (7.6x FY21E EPS) prompts us to maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 57/share (~9x FY21E EPS).

