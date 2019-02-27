App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 55 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Revenues from operations grew 3.2% QoQ to Rs 985.2 crore (below our 4.2% growth and Rs 994.5 crore estimate). Revenues in constant currency grew 0.9% QoQ EBITDA margins declined 10 bps QoQ to 13.8% (vs. our estimate 14.6%) mainly on account of higher other expenses (up 9.1% QoQ) Reported PAT rose 5.7% QoQ to Rs 98.1 crore mainly on the back of lower tax rate (11.4% as percentage of PBT vs. 14.4% in Q2FY19)


Outlook


At the CMP, it is trading at valuations of 8x FY21E EPS. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 55 (9x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Firstsource Solutions #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.