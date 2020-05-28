App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 45: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource (FSL) reported below expectation results, with a sequential revenue growth of 0.6% in CC terms (our estimate was 1.5%) due to weakness in healthcare segment (COVID impact - USD6mn) and OPM decline of about 40bps QoQ at 10.8% (our estimate was 11.2%).  Healthcare segment de-grew by 1.3% QoQ as Providers clients faced decline in government funding in Feb and reduced number of elective surgeries and Payers volume got impacted as it witnessed lesser filling of claims. Customer Mgmt grew 3.2% QoQ but will see some impact as client re-prioritized spends.  Mortgage business (up 2.2% QoQ) expects maximum demand tailwinds due to re-financing volume as lockdown ends and Collections should witness demand once economic activity picks up pace coupled with Forbearance and default support to aid demand.



Outlook


Considering the positive vertical commentary, and MoM improvement in demand/supply situation in Q1, we believe the challenges are temporary and FSL should see strong recovery Q2 onwards. Factoring the same and attractive dividend yield (~7%) we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with TP of Rs45 (valued at 8x PE on FY22E).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon