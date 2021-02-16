Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 150: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Firstsource Solutions

FSL reported Revenue growth of 14.6% in CC terms (DART estm: 5.6%) due to continued traction in BFSI Vertical (up 15.8% QoQ in $ terms) and top client growth of 24.9% QoQ in $ terms. OPM improvement of 20bps QoQ at 11.6% (DE: 11.4%) led by strong operating leverage which was part negated by strong hiring (added ~4.8k resources over Q2/Q3). FSL upgraded the FY21 Guidance to 16-17% from 9%-12% CC growth and lower end of OPM guidance by 30bps to 11.3%-11.5%. This implies 0.5% to 3.5% growth in Q4. Commentary is encouraging as provider segment is expected to recover gradually & client additions healthy (YTD added: 43 clients) with visible in-roads in Born-digital and Fintech segment. With revived operating structure, new leadership is making inroads into newer opportunities as evident from addition of 9 Born-digital cos to client roster in 9M & building domain capabilities. Mortgage Biz ($55mn in size) will continue traction driven by low interest rate.

Outlook

Strong growth guidance (16-17% for FY21), robust client additions, sustained profitability, widened bandwidth & market opportunities, generous payouts (imply 6% yield) and attractive valuations (FCF yield ~8%) make a strong case for significant re-rating of the stock. Factoring the same, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with TP of Rs150 (valued at 15x PE on FY23E EPS of Rs 9.8).

