Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Firstsource Solutions
FSOL was faced with challenges in mortgages (22% of revenue) with 30-40% declines expected ahead. Management expects stabilisation here by H2 FY23. In the other divisions (78% of revenue), the outlook is bright with BFS, telecoms and healthcare reporting growth. The company expects these divisions to deliver 18-22% growth in FY23, leading to overall 7-10% growth guidance.
Outlook
Q1 is guided to be soft; estimates are lowered ~5% and the target from Rs175 to Rs145 (15x FY24e EPS). We yet find the ruling price attractive and upgrade the stock to a Buy.
