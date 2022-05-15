Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Firstsource Solutions

FSOL was faced with challenges in mortgages (22% of revenue) with 30-40% declines expected ahead. Management expects stabilisation here by H2 FY23. In the other divisions (78% of revenue), the outlook is bright with BFS, telecoms and healthcare reporting growth. The company expects these divisions to deliver 18-22% growth in FY23, leading to overall 7-10% growth guidance.



Outlook

Q1 is guided to be soft; estimates are lowered ~5% and the target from Rs175 to Rs145 (15x FY24e EPS). We yet find the ruling price attractive and upgrade the stock to a Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More