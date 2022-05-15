Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Anand Rathi's research report on Firstsource Solutions

FSOL was faced with challenges in mortgages (22% of revenue) with 30-40% declines expected ahead. Management expects stabilisation here by H2 FY23. In the other divisions (78% of revenue), the outlook is bright with BFS, telecoms and healthcare reporting growth. The company expects these divisions to deliver 18-22% growth in FY23, leading to overall 7-10% growth guidance.

Outlook

Q1 is guided to be soft; estimates are lowered ~5% and the target from Rs175 to Rs145 (15x FY24e EPS). We yet find the ruling price attractive and upgrade the stock to a Buy.

