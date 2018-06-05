Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 800: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Finolex Cables

Finolex Cables (FCL) posted in-line Q4/FY18 operational performance with 13%/15% revenue growth. Key highlights: a) Q4/FY18 revenue was driven by strong 25%/35% volume growth in communication cables; b) while GST rate cut on cable & wires led to 10% volume growth in electrical cables segment (peers’ ~12%), FY18 volume growth stood at mere 5% (lower vs peers) impacted by slowdown in realty sector.

Outlook

With a strong brand, backward integration capabilities, expanding distribution and capacity expansion, we estimate FCL to post 17%/16% revenue/earnings CAGR over FY17-20. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’. At CMP stock trades at 22x FY20E EPS.

