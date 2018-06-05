App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:03 PM IST

Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 800: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Finolex Cables

Finolex Cables (FCL) posted in-line Q4/FY18 operational performance with 13%/15% revenue growth. Key highlights: a) Q4/FY18 revenue was driven by strong 25%/35% volume growth in communication cables; b) while GST rate cut on cable & wires led to 10% volume growth in electrical cables segment (peers’ ~12%), FY18 volume growth stood at mere 5% (lower vs peers) impacted by slowdown in realty sector.

Outlook

With a strong brand, backward integration capabilities, expanding distribution and capacity expansion, we estimate FCL to post 17%/16% revenue/earnings CAGR over FY17-20. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’. At CMP stock trades at 22x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Finolex Cables #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

