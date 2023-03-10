English
    Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 660: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    March 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

    The company expects demand momentum to continue from the construction and realty segments for electric cables. OFC demand would be driven by increasing capex by telecom players and the government’s spend on 5G. The company would achieve break even in the FMEG segment by FY23. The company is strengthening its dealer/distribution network to increase its geographical reach, which shall lead to higher volumes going forward. We derive further comfort from commendable market share of 22% in wires, healthy cash, zero debt, and tight working capital management.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables Limited (Finolex) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 660, given strong volume and margin recovery in Q3 and a healthy long-term outlook.

