you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 644: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 644 in its research report dated September 03, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Finolex Cables


Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) is India's largest manufacturer of electrical (80% of revenue) and telecommunication cables (16%). FCL has a wide distribution network with a high brand recall. Q1FY19 revenue and EBITDA grew by robust 17% & 18% YoY respectively, but PAT declined by 11% YoY owing to higher tax expenses. EBITDA margin improved by 10bps YoY to 16.4% led by lower cost. Led by higher demand from communication cables and gradual pick-up in construction sector, we expect revenue growth momentum to continue. However, we lower earnings estimates by 8.3% & 8.5% for FY19 & FY20 to factor in higher tax rates. We expect earnings to grow by 13% CAGR over FY18– FY20E.


Outlook


Considering the earnings downgrade, we value FCL’s core business at P/E multiple of 19x (21x earlier) on FY20E and value FCL’s investments in Finolex Industries at Rs75 to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs644 and upgrade to “BUY” from Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Finolex Cables #Geojit #Recommendations

