Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 644: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Finolex Cables

Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) is India's largest manufacturer of electrical (80% of revenue) and telecommunication cables (16%). FCL has a wide distribution network with a high brand recall. Q1FY19 revenue and EBITDA grew by robust 17% & 18% YoY respectively, but PAT declined by 11% YoY owing to higher tax expenses. EBITDA margin improved by 10bps YoY to 16.4% led by lower cost. Led by higher demand from communication cables and gradual pick-up in construction sector, we expect revenue growth momentum to continue. However, we lower earnings estimates by 8.3% & 8.5% for FY19 & FY20 to factor in higher tax rates. We expect earnings to grow by 13% CAGR over FY18– FY20E.

Outlook

Considering the earnings downgrade, we value FCL’s core business at P/E multiple of 19x (21x earlier) on FY20E and value FCL’s investments in Finolex Industries at Rs75 to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs644 and upgrade to “BUY” from Accumulate.

