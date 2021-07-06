MARKET NEWS

Buy Finolex Cables: target of Rs 623: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 623 in its research report dated July 05, 2021.

July 06, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


FNXC reported a strong quarter, driven by strong revenue growth along with stable y-o-y operating profit margins. Its standalone revenue grew by 41% y-o-y to Rs. 921.4 crore (better than estimates), led by higher volume growth across product categories. We expect strong performance in FY2022 as the cables segment saw infrastructure investments; the communication cables segment has already seen good tendering in Q1FY2022 and scaling up of its FMEG business with improving demand and strong dealer network. The company’s healthy operating cash flow generation, tight working capital management (policy of advance payments from dealers), and limited capex are expected to further build upon its cash reserves.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables Limited (FNXC) with a revised PT of Rs. 623, considering improvement in distribution efforts, which has led to pick up in volumes.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Finolex Cables #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 6, 2021 11:19 am

