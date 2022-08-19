Buy Finolex Cables target of Rs 581: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

Finolex reported healthy performance, backed by robust volumes in electrical wires (24% y-o-y) despite a challenging environment and intense competition. We expect robust demand from sectors such as real estate, auto, and industrials for its wires and cables business. Further, scalability in power cables and FMEG would boost revenue and earnings growth. Scope of margin improvement, healthy operating cash flow generation, tight working capital management, and limited capex requirements give us further comfort.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables Limited (Finolex) with a revised PT of Rs. 581, given compelling valuations and strong long-term growth prospects.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Finolex Cables - 180822 - khan