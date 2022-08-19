English
    Buy Finolex Cables target of Rs 581: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 581 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


    Finolex reported healthy performance, backed by robust volumes in electrical wires (24% y-o-y) despite a challenging environment and intense competition. We expect robust demand from sectors such as real estate, auto, and industrials for its wires and cables business. Further, scalability in power cables and FMEG would boost revenue and earnings growth. Scope of margin improvement, healthy operating cash flow generation, tight working capital management, and limited capex requirements give us further comfort.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables Limited (Finolex) with a revised PT of Rs. 581, given compelling valuations and strong long-term growth prospects.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

