Buy Finolex Cables: target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

Expect H2 to be better than H1 as cables see improvement with rising infrastructure investments and scaling of the FMEG business. Finolex also operates in telecom cables and remote working has led to demand for broadband and WiFi at home, resulting in increase in small fibre cable segment, where Finolex remains a beneficiary. Finolex’s strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Finolex Cables with revised PT of Rs. 450 rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2023E.

