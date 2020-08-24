Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 360: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Finolex Cables

Q1 numbers were better-than- expected, though the company effectively operated for only about a month during the quarter. OPM and net profit beat estimates despite steep decline in revenues. Strong build-up of cash may lead to exploring inorganic growth opportunities. Pandemic offers opportunity to increase market share organically. Capex of Rs. 200 crore to continue over 18 months.

Outlook

We upgrade Finolex Cables to Buy with revised PT of Rs. 360 considering its discounted valuation vis-à-vis peers and improving growth outlook.

