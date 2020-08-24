Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 360: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Finolex Cables has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on Finolex Cables
Q1 numbers were better-than- expected, though the company effectively operated for only about a month during the quarter. OPM and net profit beat estimates despite steep decline in revenues. Strong build-up of cash may lead to exploring inorganic growth opportunities. Pandemic offers opportunity to increase market share organically. Capex of Rs. 200 crore to continue over 18 months.
Outlook
We upgrade Finolex Cables to Buy with revised PT of Rs. 360 considering its discounted valuation vis-à-vis peers and improving growth outlook.
