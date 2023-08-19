Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

Q1FY24 was marked by 29% volume growth in wires, 80bps OPM expansion and 38% y-o-y growth in net profit. Investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore under the BharatNet program and imposition of anti-dumping duty on low-cost fiber imports would help the OFC business in the long term. Capex of Rs. 500 crore over two years in upgrading its offerings in wires, OFC and backward integration would boost volumes and margins going forward. The company has healthy cash, zero debt and a lean working capital cycle.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Finolex Cables Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 1,250 on the back of consistent broad-based demand, capacity expansion and backward integration plans, which would lead to strong volumes and profitability.

