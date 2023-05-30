Buy Finolex Cables; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

Q4FY23 sales grew by 3% and OPM came in at 12.1%, both below estimates, while net profit beat estimates led by higher other income. Capex of Rs. 300 crore in various product categories and backward integration in OFC would boost volumes and margins in the long term. Strengthening dealer/distribution network for flagship products and increasing demand for OFC would aid growth and scalability in FMEG would also support growth. We also derive comfort from the company’s commendable market share of 22% in wires, healthy cash, zero debt and a lean working capital cycle.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Finolex Cables Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 1,010, given expectations of double-digit volume growth driven by capex and strong demand outlook from the construction, auto and industrial sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Finolex Cables - 29 -05 - 2023 - khan