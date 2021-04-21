MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Fineotex Chemical; target of Rs 105: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking is bullish on Fineotex Chemical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated March 31, 2021.

Broker Research
April 21, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking's report on Fineotex Chemical


Fineotex Chemical Ltd. (FCL) is one of the leading specialty chemical manufacturer in India. Its products are widely used in textile sector, water treatment, leather, construction and paint sector. The company has manufacturing facilities in India and Malaysia with a combined production capacity of 43,000 tonnes per annum and with over 450 products in the portfolio. FCL’s products find application across the entire textile value chain spanning from pre-treatment, dyeing, printing and finishing. It has long track record in chemical industry with a presence in key international textile hubs like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Brazil, USA and Germany. As on FY20, around 94% of the revenue is derived from textile chemicals. On consolidated basis, it’s overseas business accounted to 52% to the total revenue.



Outlook


At CMP of Rs. 61.5, FCL is trading at TTM PE of 27.2x against its peer average of 33.6x. We have a positive outlook on the stock considering the synergies of R&D expertise coupled with its leading position in textile speciality chemicals market, capacity expansion and positive industry outlook. We assign a P/E multiple of 22x to its FY23E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs. 105 per share. Thus we assign a “BUY” rating to the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Choice Equity Broking #Fineotex Chemical #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.