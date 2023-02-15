Buy Fine Organic Industries; target of Rs 7000: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Fine Organic Industries

FINEORG delivered healthy operating performance despite (a) lower export volumes QoQ (typically higher value) on plant turnaround (~10days impact) (b) higher cost RM inventory amidst lower blended realizations impacting gross margin/ spreads. FINEORG remains the best play on rising adoption of oleochemical based green additives. Its growth prospects look encouraging given 1) strong demand/ order visibility aided by enhanced client confidence amidst covidled supply chain disruption 2) capacity headroom to enable capturing demand improvement in FY24; though FY25 will be growth constrained for want of capacity 3) strong profitability over FY24-FY25 on optimum product mix and operating leverage playing out 4) net cash balance sheet and healthy OCF of Rs 15 bn over FY23-25 to enable self-funded capex. Gujarat capex facing undue delay as allotment letter from state government is still awaited.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to ‘BUY’ from ‘Accumulate’ given the recent stock price correction, as we maintain our EPS estimates FY23/24/25 and TP at Rs 7000 (40x FY25E EPS).

